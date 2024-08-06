Duke medical building construction halts, permit expires

Construction has stopped on a three-story Duke University Health System medical office building in Mebane, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 report from The Alamance News.

The system paid $3.1 million for the land several years ago, and soon after, it filed preliminary plans for a several-building project.

A building permit was first issued for the project at the end of 2022 and was last inspected in January 2023. Because 12 months have passed since the last inspection, the building permit is now expired.

Duke has not sought an extension on the permit, according to the report.