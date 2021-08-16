Department of Veteran Affairs opens multispecialty outpatient clinic in Oklahoma

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs opened a new outpatient clinic in Tulsa, Okla., to provide care to approximately 36,000 veterans.

The new clinic replaces a previous office that closed earlier this month in Tulsa. The goal of the new office is to offer a more accessible location for patients, according to an Aug. 15 news release.

Services offered include endoscopy, audiology, cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, hand surgery and hematology. The new location also features a women's health clinic.