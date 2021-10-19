Cleveland Clinic hospital will expand outpatient services with $1M project 

Cleveland Clinic Euclid (Ohio) Hospital will begin a $1 million project to expand its outpatient services in November, the hospital said.

Slated for completion in January, the expansion will add 16 examination rooms and two procedural testing suites.

"The expansion of outpatient services allows Euclid Hospital to continue to provide patients with high-quality services supported by a robust ambulatory presence that meet the needs of our community," said Teresa Dews, MD, the hospital's president.