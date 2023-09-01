California's ASC activity heats up

Here are some ASC development moves in California that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 21:

1. UC Davis Health has broken ground on a new medical office building in the Folsom (Calif.) Ranch neighborhood and plans to add an ASC, a hotel and a microhospital in the future.

2. Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute opened its sixth ASC in partnership with local orthopedic surgeons.

3. Four major local healthcare systems are planning to open ASCs, medical office buildings or both in Folsom, Calif.