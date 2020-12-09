California hospital receives $7.5M for outpatient surgery center project

Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health received $7.5 million from philanthropists to renovate its outpatient surgery center, MyNewsLA.com reported Dec. 8.

Jerry and Kathleen Grundhofer made the donation through their foundation. Eisenhower Health built the outpatient center in 1986. The gift will be used to redesign and remodel the surgery center to "thrive" in the new outpatient landscape, Lee Rice, Eisenhower Health's public information officer, told MyNewsLA.com.

Some elements of the project include remodeling the center to accommodate robotic surgery technology, adding a da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, and creating six preoperative rooms and 12 postoperative rooms.

G. Aubrey Serfling, Eisenhower Health's president and CEO, said: "Jerry and Kathleen Grundhofer’s unwavering support of Eisenhower is awe-inspiring. The foundation's remarkable gift will enable Eisenhower to pursue its goals of providing our community with unparalleled outpatient surgical services with technologies that continue to draw the best and brightest surgeons to Eisenhower."

More articles on healthcare:

HCA launches AR spine surgery program at 2nd, 3rd Florida hospitals

2 CEOs on orthopedic consolidation — Don't grow for the sake of growth alone

175+ spine, orthopedic surgeons on the move in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.