Aurora Health Care multispecialty center to open July 10

Aurora Health Care's new Sheboygan, Wis., multispecialty medical center will open July 10.

The campus will house a 345,000-square-foot, 113-bed hospital and a medical office building.

The medical office building will provide inpatient and outpatient surgical services and offer more than 36 specialty service providers, including orthopedics and sports health, women’s health, cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery and a neonatal intensive care unit.

The campus will also feature a dedicated unit for inpatient adult and adolescent behavioral health services.