Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist begins work on $163M medical office building, ASC

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is converting a space in Greensboro, N.C., into a $163 million medical office building campus, according to an Oct. 24 report from the Triad Business Journal.

The first project on the property will be a 134,000-square-foot, five-story medical office building. A groundbreaking on the initial facility is planned for Oct. 28, according to the report.

The project will also house a $30 million ASC that was first approved by the state in 2022. Expected to open in 2026, the facility will also include a cancer center and specialty clinics in cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery and orthopedics and will offer imaging, pharmacy and physical therapy.

The site will also house a $262 million, 36-bed hospital. In total, Atrium will invest $425 million in the site.

The ASC will have three operating rooms, two of which will be relocated from High Point Surgery Center and one from Premier Surgery Center in High Point.

The original certificate of need slated the ASC to open in October 2024, but Atrium has not clarified what led to the delay.