Arizona city sells $3.4M plot to hospital for facility with ASC

The Peoria (Ariz.) City Council approved the sale of a $3.4 million plot of land to Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth, Peoria Times reported Feb. 25.

The 7.51-acre tract will hold a 75,000-square-foot ambulatory medical campus, the report said. It will house services including an ASC, a multidisciplinary comprehensive cancer care program, primary care, specialty services, outpatient therapy services and outpatient medical imaging.

Financial details, including the overall cost of the campus, were not included.