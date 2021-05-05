$9.7M ASC opens in New Jersey

The $9.7 million Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., officially opened on May 4, according to a LinkedIn post by the medical center.

The 19,125-square-foot center features four operating rooms, two endoscopic suites, a six-bay preoperation area and 16 post-anesthesia care units.

The surgery center is designed to accommodate a range of complex surgical and endoscopic procedures.

