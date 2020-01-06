8 hospitals, health systems opening or planning ASCs

Here are eight hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for ASCs in December:

Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center broke ground on a joint venture ASC.

Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System broke ground Dec. 12 on a 25-acre downtown medical center campus with an ASC.

A joint venture building with an ASC is set to open in Livonia, Mich., in 2021. It will be leased by Ypsilanti, Mich.-based St. Joseph Mercy Health System.

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health announced it would break ground on an ASC in Fort Wayne.

Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health opened a surgery center in Culpeper, Va.

Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health System is building an ASC.

A $25 million gift is funding a new ASC and Medical Arts Pavilion at Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital wants to build a 22,500-square-foot ASC inside its Braselton, Ga., location.

