Children’s Mercy to build 40K-square-foot outpatient center

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

Kansas City, Mo.-based Children’s Mercy is planning a pediatric outpatient facility in Springfield, Mo. 

The 40,000-square-foot center will house Mercy Primary Pediatrics and Children’s Mercy pediatric specialists, according to a Nov. 19 news release from Children’s Mercy. 

The system will build the facility on the Mercy South campus through a partnership with Mercy Springfield Communities. 

Construction is set to begin before the end of 2025 and the facility is expected to open in December 2026, the release said.

How HCA brought precision cancer risk assessment to community hospitals

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in New ASC Development

  • The specialties ASC leaders are eyeing

    As case complexities rise, payer policies evolve and the demand for outpatient procedures accelerates, ASC leaders are assessing where to…

    By: Sophie Eydis

  • Vituity adds physician-led radiology group

    Emeryville, Calif.-based Vituity, a physician-owned multispecialty partnership, has expanded into radiology with the addition of Focus Medical Imaging.  With the…

    By: Cameron Cortigiano
Advertisement