Children’s Mercy to build 40K-square-foot outpatient center

Kansas City, Mo.-based Children’s Mercy is planning a pediatric outpatient facility in Springfield, Mo.

The 40,000-square-foot center will house Mercy Primary Pediatrics and Children’s Mercy pediatric specialists, according to a Nov. 19 news release from Children’s Mercy.

The system will build the facility on the Mercy South campus through a partnership with Mercy Springfield Communities.

Construction is set to begin before the end of 2025 and the facility is expected to open in December 2026, the release said.