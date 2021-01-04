5 ASCs opened or announced in December
Becker's ASC Review reported on 5 ASCs that opened or were announced in December.
Gulfstream Health opened an ASC on the University of North Texas' campus, according to a Dec. 6 LinkedIn post from the Dallas-based health system.
A former sleep center in West Allis, Wis., will be converted into an outpatient cataract surgery center. Renovation is expected to start Jan. 4.
Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health opened a medical center with a surgery center in Meridian, Idaho, Dec. 14.
Oman-Gibson Associates broke ground on a medical office building and ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., that will be owned by Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International.
Overland Park, Kan.-based Kansas City Eye Clinic broke ground on a surgery center in Overland Park in mid-December.
