$4M gift helps bring ASC to New Jersey

Englewood (N.J.) Health cut the ribbon on an outpatient medical center in Jersey City, N.J., after receiving a $4 million gift from ZT Systems, a cloud and telecom service provider, roi-nj.com reported Sept. 21.

The Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center is three floors and more than 73,000 square feet.

The facility offers orthopedics, pulmonology, gastroenterology, dermatology, neurology, bariatric and general surgery, colon and rectal surgery, behavioral health services, vascular surgery, urgent care, primary care and imaging.