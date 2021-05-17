$3M ASC proposed in Vermont

An ASC estimated to cost $3 million was proposed in Colchester, Vt.

Green Mountain Surgery Center submitted a letter of intent to the Green Mountain Care Board for The Collaborative Surgery Center May 13. The ASC would be majority women-managed and located near the Green Mountain Surgery Center.

The Collaborative Surgery Center will be about 9,000-square-feet with four operating rooms. It's expected to be a multispecialty center.

Green Mountain Surgery Center's next step will be applying for a certificate of need.

