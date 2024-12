Here are three new ASCs that have opened or are planning openings in the Midwest, as reported by Becker's since Dec. 2:

1. Cincinnati Children's Hospital opened a new surgery center in the city.

2. A $21 million surgery center is coming to Ames, Iowa, as part of a partnership between Mary Greeley Medical Center and McFarland Clinic.

3. The American Pain Consortium opened a new ASC in Brownsburg, Ind., specializing in interventional pain management.