Cincinnati Children's Hospital opens surgery center

Cincinnati Children's Hospital has opened a new surgery center in the city, according to a Dec. 9 report from the Cincinnatti Business Courier.

The surgery center, located inside an existing medical office building, began seeing patients on Dec. 9 for pediatric surgical procedures.

The new location features three operating rooms for pediatric surgeries to meet increased demand.

Procedures provided at the new facility include orthopedic, plastic, urology, general and ENT procedures.

In the last year, the number of surgeries performed by Children's has increased 8%. The health system acquired the new location earlier in 2024 for $8.7 million.