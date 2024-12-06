$21M ASC to open in Iowa

A $21 million surgery center is coming to Ames, Iowa, as part of a partnership between Mary Greeley Medical Center and McFarland Clinic, also located in Ames, according to a Dec. 6 report from the Ames Tribune.

Ames will be the only town in the region with an ASC. It will have 33 private rooms and a waiting room.

The 31,000-square-foot space will also feature six operating rooms and four endoscopy rooms. Currently, the facility sees two cases per week while it works toward Medicare accreditation.

Leaders anticipate earning accreditation in January, which will open up the ASC to see commercial providers like United Healthcare and Wellmark of Iowa.

When the ASC is fully operational in early 2025, it will provide ENT, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, podiatry and urology services.