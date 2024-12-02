American Pain Consortium opens ASC

The American Pain Consortium has opened a new ASC in Brownsburg, Ind., specializing in interventional pain management.

Brownsburg Advanced Surgery Center will treat patients in the area who previously had to travel to Indianapolis, Lafayette, or Greenwood, Ind., to receive pain management care, according to a Nov. 22 press release.

The facility is scheduled to open in spring 2025 and will provide minimally invasive surgeries alongside pain relief. It will also offer holistic pain management, physical therapy and psychological services.