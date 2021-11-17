2 vascular surgeons aim to lower costs with new Massachusetts outpatient center

The Vascular Care Group is opening an outpatient vascular center in Wellesley, Mass., the company said in a Nov. 17 news release.

Newton-Wellesley Vascular is a 10,000-square-foot facility with two imaging suites, ultrasound rooms, examination rooms and a training and education center, according to the release. The clinic is headed by Christopher Kwolek, MD, and R. Todd Lancaster, MD, who both join the ambulatory care setting after long inpatient careers.

"We believe that this model, which is focused on providing outstanding, patient-focused care in the outpatient setting, is the future of healthcare," Dr. Kwolek said. "We will continue to work closely with our local hospitals to manage complex patients in the hospital, however, many patients can now receive safe, timely and cost-effective treatment in the outpatient setting."

Dr. Kwolek specifically pointed to cost, access and physician autonomy as key considerations for the establishment of the new practice.

"It is estimated that care in the office-based setting is 30-40 percent more cost effective than care provided in the hospital," he said. "Thus, we provide access for our patients to the latest technology, deliver value to the healthcare system and more control of the schedule to our clinicians. By joining a larger network of practices, we can also collaborate across facilities to determine the best practices and ultimately, work to change the way that vascular care is delivered."