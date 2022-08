Two independent physician practice owners are building a new center in Bethlehem, N.Y., the Albany Business Review reported Aug. 15.

Ophthalmologists Michael Pokabla, DO, owner of Glaucoma Consultants of The Capital Region, and Edward Wladis, MD, owner of Lions Eye Institute, both based in Slingerlands, will share ownership of the new center, the report said. It will be a one-story, 9,000-square-foot office building with 76 parking spaces.