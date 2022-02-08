$19.2M Iowa ASC project regains hospital backing

Nearly a month after Iowa City, Iowa-based Steindler Orthopedic Clinic's proposed North Liberty ASC lost its hospital backing, The Gazette reported Feb. 7 that the hospital, Mercy Iowa City, has renewed its cooperation.

Steindler surgeon Taylor Dennison, MD, first submitted an application in August to build the $19.2 million, 35,880-square-foot ASC. But shortly before the application's hearing, Dr. Dennison asked the state to delay consideration due to a possible partnership with a then-unnamed hospital system.

"Steindler had a vision for the future of orthopedic care and independent physician practice in our community and committed to the concept by purchasing land in North Liberty," Steindler President and CEO Patrick Magallanes said. "We anticipated Mercy Iowa City would be our partner in the vision from the beginning. Today, we are pleased to announce that we are working together on a vision for our future."