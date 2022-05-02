$17M ASC logs 600 surgeries in 1st month

Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group has performed more than 600 procedures at its $17 million ASC that opened April 5, according to CBS affiliate KRCG.

The 28,000-square-foot facility includes four operating rooms, three procedure rooms, 12 pre-op and 14 post-op rooms and two extended care suites.

Surgeons at JCMG Surgery Center offer services including orthopedics, ENT, gastroenterology, general surgery and podiatry.

The facility has allowed the medical group to perform bigger and more complex surgeries that they couldn't do previously, according to Johnathan Craighead, MD, orthopedic surgeon and president of the ASC.

"[The] biggest one is going to be the joint replacements, the spine surgery, and then I think some of the thyroid cases, and some of the bigger general surgery cases," he told KRCG.

The ASC has scheduled a grand opening on May 4.