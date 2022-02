A medical office building housing an ASC in Vidalia, La., was sold for $13.3 million, Capital Real Estate Group, which represented the seller, said Feb. 23.

The 44,500-square-foot building is leased by the Riverpark Ambulatory Surgery Center, Merit Imaging Center, an orthopedics center, ENT clinic, gastroenterology clinic and physical therapy center.

The Riverpark ASC includes three operating rooms.