101K-square-foot medical office building to open in Arizona

Construction is underway on a 101,136-square-foot medical office building in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to a June 29 report from the Scottsdale Independent.

The two-story building is already 80 percent pre-leased, with Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope and Garland, Texas-based Exalt Health as anchor tenants.

A remaining 20,000 square feet of space is available for lease. City of Hope will occupy about 30,000 square feet, expanding its footprint in the state. Exalt will occupy 50,000 square feet.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2024.