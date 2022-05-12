$100M medical office project planned in Florida

Patsy Newitt -  

Real estate developer Olympus closed a deal to build a $100 million medical office campus with Healthcare Trust of America in Clermont, Fla., GrowthSpotter reported May 11.  

Healthcare Trust acquired the 6-acre site on May 6 for $4.2 million. Olympus said it will build 175,000 square feet of medical office space to anchor the Olympus Health & Wellness campus in two phases.

The medical buildings will house cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology and orthopedics offices. Olympus developer Mike Carroll told GrowthSpotter the project will create at least 325 jobs.

