Workforce pressures straining ASCs  — here's how they can tackle them

Staffing shortages are straining ASCs, particularly among nursing and anesthesia roles.

As competition for healthcare talent intensifies, ASCs must adopt new strategies to attract and retain skilled professionals.

"Staffing shortages remain a significant challenge across the healthcare continuum," Danilo D'Aprile, president-elect of the Arizona Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and vice president of business development at Merritt Healthcare, told Becker's. "ASCs are no exception. The demand for qualified nurses and anesthesiologists is especially pressing."

Mr. D'Aprile said that the decline in experienced OR nurses is particularly concerning, and the limited number of anesthesiologists entering the field is further exacerbating the issue.

Retention is a crucial component of addressing workforce shortages, but ASCs are losing one of their traditional advantages — a superior work-life balance compared to hospitals.

"Historically, ASCs attracted staff by offering better work-life balance — no nights or weekends — but the emergence of 23-hour stays has made this less of a guarantee," he said. "To address these challenges, ASCs must rethink their retention strategies."

Other state leaders have noted similar workforce trends. Simon Schwartz, associate director of the Colorado Ambulatory Surgery Center Association and COO of Englewood-based Strategic Resources Group Colorado, told Becker's that the "corporatization of healthcare" has shifted the way staff engage with healthcare.

"There's also a shrinking pool of providers interested in working in ASCs. It's not as appealing as it once was," he said. "When I entered the industry in the early 2000s, ASCs were seen as great places to work … But now, 15 to 20 years later, the staff's perspective has changed. There's been a corporatization of the industry."

To remain competitive, ASCs must offer attractive compensation packages and regularly assess salaries in response to market conditions, particularly as hospitals vie for the same talent pool," Mr. D'Aprile said.

Beyond compensation, fostering a positive work environment is essential.

"Employee engagement surveys can provide valuable insights, but they are only effective when leadership follows through with actionable plans based on the feedback," Mr. D'Aprile said. "Staff need to feel engaged and motivated to remain committed to their workplace."

Investing in staff training and development is another critical strategy, he added. Encouraging employees to advance their expertise within their specialties can enhance job satisfaction and boost retention.

For recruitment, ASCs can implement incentives such as sign-on bonuses, tuition reimbursement and comprehensive benefits packages. Partnering with third-party organizations, such as professional employer organizations, can also enhance health benefits and tuition reimbursement options, making ASCs more attractive to prospective employees.

"While these measures involve additional costs, they can have a significant impact on both recruitment and retention," Mr. D'Aprile said.

ASCs should also consider the potential of hiring new graduates.

"New grads are eager to learn and often develop into exceptional OR nurses and scrub techs," he said. "While training new graduates requires resources, ASCs with a strong, experienced team can effectively mentor them into valuable contributors. Embracing this approach can help ASCs build a pipeline of skilled professionals for the future."

By adapting to the evolving healthcare landscape and prioritizing both recruitment and retention strategies, ASCs can mitigate the impact of staffing shortages and ensure their long-term viability.