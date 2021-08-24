Who leads the 5 largest health insurance companies?

Here's who leads the five largest health insurers by membership, according to a May 2021 ValuePenguin report.

1. UnitedHealthcare: 70 million members

Brian Thompson has been the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the health insurance unit of UnitedHealth Group, since February. He joined UnitedHealth in 2004. Most recently, he was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare and Medicaid plans.

2. Anthem: 39.9 million members

Gail Boudreaux is the president and CEO of Anthem. She formerly served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare, where she led the business division of UnitedHealth Group. Before joining United, she served as executive vice president of Health Care Services Corporation.

3. Aetna: 22.1 million members

Mark Bertolini is the chair and CEO of Aetna, where he has served for a decade. He joined Aetna in 2003 as the head of specialty products and then served as executive vice president of regional business and president. Before Aetna, he served as the executive vice president of regional business of Cigna.

4. Cigna: 20.4 million members

David Cordani has been the president and CEO of Cigna since 2009. Mr. Cordani joined Cigna in 19991 and served in numerous roles in distribution, clinical management, underwriting, finance and operations.

5. Humana: 16.6 million members

Bruce Broussard is the president and CEO of Humana. He joined as president in 2011 and became CEO in 2013. Before joining Humana, he served as the chair and CEO of McKesson Specialty/US Oncology.