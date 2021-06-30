Who leads the 5 biggest ASC management companies?

Listen Here are the top executives of the five biggest ASC management companies: 1. United Surgical Partners International (Addison, Texas): Brett Brodnax is president and CEO. He joined USPI in 1999 and previously served as senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer.

Owen Morris has been USPI's CFO since May 2019. Previously, he served as managing director and head of the Healthcare Real Estate practice at Goldman Sachs. 2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): Jeff Snodgrass has been the president of AmSurg since 2020. He previously served as president and CEO of Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiology Partners.

Nina Goins joined AmSurg in 2019 as vice president of quality and clinical services. Before AmSurg, she served as vice president of quality and performance improvement with Ardent Health Services. 3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield, Ill.): Caitlin Zulla is CEO of Surgical Care Affiliates, serving since 2019. She previously served as SCA's CFO and chief administrative officer, among other positions.

Drew Bell currently serves as group vice president of operations and has been with SCA since 2016. 4. SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.): Stacey Berner, MD, is the principal, managing partner and CEO. Dr. Berner is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.

Chris Urban, MD, is the principal, managing partner and chief development officer of SurgCenter Development. 5. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): Wayne S. DeVeydt was appointed executive chair of the board of Surgery Partners in January 2020. He previously served as CEO and director since January 2018.

Eric Evans was appointed CEO and director in January 2020. He previously held the executive vice president and COO roles beginning in April 2019.

