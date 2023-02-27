Which physician specialty is the happiest? 

Plastic surgeons are the happiest physicians outside of work, a Feb. 24 Medscape report found.

Medscape surveyed 9,100 practicing physicians from June 28 to Oct. 3 on burnout and happiness.

Here's how the specialties rank on happiness outside of work by percentage of physician who reported feeling happy or very happy outside of work:

Plastic surgery: 71 percent

Public health and preventive medicine: 69 percent

Orthopedics: 65 percent

Otolaryngology: 65 percent

Urology: 63 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 63 percent

Ophthalmology: 62 percent

Dermatology: 62 percent

Pathology: 62 percent

Gastroenterology: 62 percent

Radiology: 61 percent

Pediatrics: 60 percent

General surgery: 59 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 59 percent

Nephrology: 58 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology: 58 percent

Psychiatry: 58 percent

Anesthesiology: 58 percent

Obstetrics/gynecology: 57 percent

Internal medicine: 57 percent

Family medicine: 56 percent

Cardiology: 56 percent

Emergency medicine: 55 percent

Critical care: 55 percent

Allergy and immunology: 55 percent

Neurology: 54 percent

Oncology: 51 percent

Rheumatology: 51 percent

Infectious Disease: 47 percent





