Which physician specialty is the happiest? 

Plastic surgeons are the happiest physicians outside of work, a Feb. 24 Medscape report found. 

Medscape surveyed 9,100 practicing physicians from June 28 to Oct. 3 on burnout and happiness.  

Here's how the specialties rank on happiness outside of work by percentage of physician who reported feeling happy or very happy outside of work:

  • Plastic surgery: 71 percent 
  • Public health and preventive medicine: 69 percent
  • Orthopedics: 65 percent
  • Otolaryngology: 65 percent
  • Urology: 63 percent
  • Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 63 percent
  • Ophthalmology: 62 percent
  • Dermatology: 62 percent 
  • Pathology: 62 percent
  • Gastroenterology: 62 percent
  • Radiology: 61 percent
  • Pediatrics: 60 percent
  • General surgery: 59 percent
  • Pulmonary medicine: 59 percent 
  • Nephrology: 58 percent
  • Diabetes and endocrinology: 58 percent
  • Psychiatry: 58 percent
  • Anesthesiology: 58 percent
  • Obstetrics/gynecology: 57 percent
  • Internal medicine: 57 percent
  • Family medicine: 56 percent
  • Cardiology: 56 percent
  • Emergency medicine: 55 percent
  • Critical care: 55 percent
  • Allergy and immunology: 55 percent
  • Neurology: 54 percent
  • Oncology: 51 percent
  • Rheumatology: 51 percent
  • Infectious Disease: 47 percent



