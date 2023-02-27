Which physician specialty is the happiest? 

Plastic surgeons are the happiest physicians outside of work, a Feb. 24 Medscape report found.
Medscape surveyed 9,100 practicing physicians from June 28 to Oct. 3 on burnout and happiness.
Here's how the specialties rank on happiness outside of work by percentage of physician who reported feeling happy or very happy outside of work:
- Plastic surgery: 71 percent
- Public health and preventive medicine: 69 percent
- Orthopedics: 65 percent
- Otolaryngology: 65 percent
- Urology: 63 percent
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 63 percent
- Ophthalmology: 62 percent
- Dermatology: 62 percent
- Pathology: 62 percent
- Gastroenterology: 62 percent
- Radiology: 61 percent
- Pediatrics: 60 percent
- General surgery: 59 percent
- Pulmonary medicine: 59 percent
- Nephrology: 58 percent
- Diabetes and endocrinology: 58 percent
- Psychiatry: 58 percent
- Anesthesiology: 58 percent
- Obstetrics/gynecology: 57 percent
- Internal medicine: 57 percent
- Family medicine: 56 percent
- Cardiology: 56 percent
- Emergency medicine: 55 percent
- Critical care: 55 percent
- Allergy and immunology: 55 percent
- Neurology: 54 percent
- Oncology: 51 percent
- Rheumatology: 51 percent
- Infectious Disease: 47 percent