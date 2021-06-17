What's the biggest internal threat to ASCs? Inadequate leadership, one administrator says

A lack of high-functioning leadership can "dramatically affect" the culture of an ASC, according to Andrew Lovewell, administrator of the Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group.

Question: What's the biggest internal threat to ASCs?

Andrew Lovewell: The biggest internal threat to ASCs, and several other healthcare organizations, is leadership. Whether this be the physician owners or facility administration, high functioning leaders are essential. The leadership of an organization can empower its employees and create a culture that provides continued support and an overall drive for success.

A good leader can continue to motivate, influence and even inspire an active pursuit of growth, high-quality patient care, and an overall atmosphere that fosters a culture of success. Without a consistent driving force to continue to improve and do better for our patients, many organizations will struggle.

The lack of mission, vision, and driving values can dramatically affect a culture. This can be felt all the way through the organization, including the ability to contract with payers or employers, engage employees and provide an overall safe environment for patients. Creating a positive, consistent and transparent atmosphere that enriches the lives of all patients, employees, and providers is essential to assuring a future for the organization.