USPI hiring 32 administrators 

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, the country's largest ASC management company, is hiring at least 33 administrators nationally.

Here's a roundup, compiled using LinkedIn's job search tool.

USPI is hiring administrators for:

Silver Cross Surgery Center in New Lenox, Ill. Learn more.