USPI hiring 32 administrators 

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, the country's largest ASC management company, is hiring at least 33 administrators nationally.
Here's a roundup, compiled using LinkedIn's job search tool.
This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add a job listing, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.
USPI is hiring administrators for:
- Baylor Scott & White Surgicare - Grapevine (Texas). Learn more.
- Atlantic Coast Surgical Suites in Seabrook, N.H. Learn more.
- North Atlantic Surgical Suites in Salem, N.H. Learn more.
- Old Tesson Surgery Center in St. Louis Learn more.
- United Pacific Surgery Center in Tarzana, Calif. Learn more
- Bluffton Okatie (S.C.) Surgery Center. Learn more.
- United Pacific Surgery Center in Los Angeles. Learn more.
- Surgery Center of Greater Dallas. Learn more.
- South Denver Surgery Center in Littleton, Colo. Learn more.
- Berkshire Eye Surgery Center in Wyomissing, Pa. Learn more.
- Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Katy (Texas). Learn more.
- North Denver Musculoskeletal Surgery Center in Westminster, Colo. Learn more.
- Midwest Physicians Surgery Center in Summit, Mo. Learn more.
- Surgery Center of Boerne (Texas). Learn more.
- Northwest Surgery Center Red Oak in Houston. Learn more.
- Palm Beach International Surgery Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. Learn more.
- Surgery Center of Fort Lauderdale in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. Learn more.
- The Surgery Center of Nacogdoches (Texas). Learn more.
- Hershey (Pa.) Outpatient Surgery Center. Learn more.
- University Surgical Center in Winter Park, Fla. Learn more.
- Holston Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center in Kingsport, Tenn. Learn more.
- Vanguard Surgical Center in Maywood, N.J. Learn more.
- Terre Haute (Ind.) Surgical Center. Learn more.
- Westminster (Md.) Surgery Center. Learn more.
- Mary Immaculate Ambulatory Surgery Center in Newport News, Va. Learn more.
- Peak Gastroenterology Ambulatory Surgery Center in Lone Tree, Colo. Learn more.
- Mountain Empire Surgery Center in Johnson City, Tenn. Learn more.
- New Mexico Surgery Center Cedar/Downtown in Albuquerque. Learn more.
- Scripps Encinitas (Calif.) Surgery Center. Learn more.
- Georgia Neurological Surgery Center in Athens. Learn more.
- Select Physicians Surgery Center in Tampa, Fla. Learn more.
Silver Cross Surgery Center in New Lenox, Ill. Learn more.