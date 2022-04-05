USPI hiring 32 administrators 

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International, the country's largest ASC management company, is hiring at least 33 administrators nationally.

Here's a roundup, compiled using LinkedIn's job search tool. 

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add a job listing, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

USPI is hiring administrators for:

  1. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare - Grapevine (Texas). Learn more
  2. Atlantic Coast Surgical Suites in Seabrook, N.H. Learn more
  3. North Atlantic Surgical Suites in Salem, N.H. Learn more
  4. Old Tesson Surgery Center in St. Louis Learn more.
  5. United Pacific Surgery Center in Tarzana, Calif. Learn more
  6. Bluffton Okatie (S.C.) Surgery Center. Learn more
  7. United Pacific Surgery Center in Los Angeles. Learn more
  8. Surgery Center of Greater Dallas. Learn more.
  9. South Denver Surgery Center in Littleton, Colo. Learn more.
  10. Berkshire Eye Surgery Center in Wyomissing, Pa. Learn more.   
  11. Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Katy (Texas). Learn more.
  12. North Denver Musculoskeletal Surgery Center in Westminster, Colo. Learn more.  
  13. Midwest Physicians Surgery Center in Summit, Mo. Learn more.
  14. Surgery Center of Boerne (Texas). Learn more.  
  15. Northwest Surgery Center Red Oak in Houston. Learn more.
  16. Palm Beach International Surgery Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. Learn more.
  17. Surgery Center of Fort Lauderdale in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla. Learn more.   
  18. The Surgery Center of Nacogdoches (Texas). Learn more
  19. Hershey (Pa.) Outpatient Surgery Center. Learn more
  20. University Surgical Center in Winter Park, Fla. Learn more.
  21. Holston Valley Ambulatory Surgery Center in Kingsport, Tenn. Learn more
  22. Vanguard Surgical Center in Maywood, N.J. Learn more
  23. Terre Haute (Ind.) Surgical Center. Learn more.
  24. Westminster (Md.) Surgery Center. Learn more.
  25. Mary Immaculate Ambulatory Surgery Center in Newport News, Va. Learn more
  26. Peak Gastroenterology Ambulatory Surgery Center in Lone Tree, Colo. Learn more.
  27. Mountain Empire Surgery Center in Johnson City, Tenn. Learn more
  28. New Mexico Surgery Center Cedar/Downtown in Albuquerque. Learn more
  29. Scripps Encinitas (Calif.) Surgery Center. Learn more
  30. Georgia Neurological Surgery Center in Athens. Learn more.
  31. Select Physicians Surgery Center in Tampa, Fla. Learn more.  

Silver Cross Surgery Center in New Lenox, Ill. Learn more.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast