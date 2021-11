Josh Freeman, DNP, was named UNC Health Southeastern's director of surgical services, The Robesonian reported Nov. 23.

In his new role, he will oversee surgical services at the Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park in Lumberton, N.C., as well as UNC Health Southeastern's medical center.

Dr. Freeman joined Lumberton-based UNC Health Southeastern in 2014 as a neurosurgery nurse practitioner and most recently served in the system's orthopedics department.