To get the most out of your staff, give them self-improvement opportunities, says GI owner

Rajiv Sharma, MD, owner of Terre Haute, Ind.-based Digestive Health Associates and nutritional supplement company Dr. Gut Happiness, joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Centers Podcast" to discuss how owners can hire and retain productive employees.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: How do you make sure that your people working remotely are being productive?

Dr. Rajiv Sharma: The first thing is, [for hiring] it does not matter where the person lives, and we are seeking talent that's more and more tech savvy.

I reward my employees with Starbucks cards or with X, Y, Z gift cards if they do a good job, if they consistently meet the quality standards and they're keeping up on their skills. I always make sure the people that work with me go online and get a Microsoft certificate, or get this or that certificate so that I know they're constantly enhancing their skills.

There has to be a model where they're turning some type of tech training into their manager every six to eight weeks. I think those skill sets will make anybody attractive to work with.