The states where travel nurses get paid the most

Travel nurses in Alaska receive the highest average weekly salary, according to a March 7 report from Vivian, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.
The report is based on 129,406 active jobs on the website in the last week.
Here are the 20 states that pay travel nurses the highest weekly salary:
|
State
|
Average weekly salary
|
Alaska
|
$2,660
|
Maine
|
$2,467
|
New Jersey
|
$2,413
|
Massachusetts
|
$2,402
|
New York
|
$2,386
|
North Dakota
|
$2,360
|
California
|
$2,312
|
Wisconsin
|
$2,298
|
Oregon
|
$2,257
|
Nebraska
|
$2,252
|
Utah
|
$2,248
|
West Virginia
|
$2,241
|
Wyoming
|
$2,238
|
Illinois
|
$2,235
|
South Dakota
|
$2,227
|
Ohio
|
$2,209
|
Washington
|
$2,209
|
New Hampshire
|
$2,207
|
Connecticut
|
$2,202
|
Vermont
|
$2,191