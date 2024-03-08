The states where travel nurses get paid the most

Travel nurses in Alaska receive the highest average weekly salary, according to a March 7 report from Vivian, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. 

The report is based on 129,406 active jobs on the website in the last week.

Here are the 20 states that pay travel nurses the highest weekly salary:

State

Average weekly salary

Alaska

$2,660

Maine

$2,467

New Jersey

$2,413

Massachusetts

$2,402

New York

$2,386

North Dakota

$2,360

California

$2,312

Wisconsin

$2,298

Oregon

$2,257

Nebraska

$2,252

Utah

$2,248

West Virginia

$2,241

Wyoming

$2,238

Illinois

$2,235

South Dakota

$2,227

Ohio

$2,209

Washington

$2,209

New Hampshire

$2,207

Connecticut

$2,202

Vermont

$2,191

