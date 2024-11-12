The secret to independent practice recruiting

Physician practices nationwide are struggling to fill roles amid widespread staffing shortages, with rural practices facing even greater challenges.

Nolan Lubarski, CEO of the Center for Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, & Spine, a physician-owned multispecialty practice in Dakota Dunes, S.D., joined Becker's about the group's unique recruitment strategies.

As a multispecialty group, CNOS often faces challenges in finding subspecialists to replace those approaching retirement. To tackle this, Mr. Lubarski and his team take a "multi-pronged approach" to recruitment, focusing on building relationships with individuals interested in healthcare early on.

Mr. Lubarski leads all physician and advanced practice professional recruitment, focusing "heavily on building relationships with individuals interested in medicine, starting from high school and college."

Given CNOS's rural location, Mr. Lubarski maintains close connections with local high schools, universities and colleges. Many local students shadow at CNOS, allowing the practice to stay in touch with potential future staff as they progress in their medical careers.

"For example, about five or six local students who recently got into medical school are on our radar," Mr. Lubarski said. "I keep in touch with them… Being a rural area, many of these students want to return home, especially if they're entering specialties we offer. So, it's beneficial for us to build those early relationships."

Outside of the logical pipeline, CNOS uses internal connections to fill open positions and expansion. Physicians refer CNOS to their own networks, including residency, fellowship or medical school connections, Mr. Lubarski said.

When necessary, they also work with recruitment firms, with Mr. Lubarski involved in every step of the process.

This multipronged approach is essential at CNOS, which offers nine specialties and ancillary services such as physical and occupational therapy, CT and MRI.

"We stay in touch with anyone interested in healthcare since staffing is challenging across the board," Mr. Lubarski said.