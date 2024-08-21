The rising burden of ASC leaders' responsibilities

ASC leaders' level of responsibility is increasing, according to a survey from OR Manager.

The survey, which received 139 responses between March 22, 2023, and June 8, 2023, found that respondents supervised an average of 40 full-time equivalent positions — up from 36 in 2022 and 32 in 2019.

Forty-four percent of ASC leaders said they did not know the amount of their operating budget.

Of those who did know, 14% were responsible for an operating budget of $10 million to $14.9 million, closely followed by $5 million to $9.9 million and $3 million to $4.9 million (13% for each).

In 2022, by comparison, the most common range was $1 million to $1.9 million (13%), followed by $10 million to $14.9 million (12%).

Additionally, 47% of respondents reported their operating budget had increased in the last year, and only 12% reported a decrease.

Most ASC leaders managed four operating rooms (26%), followed by two (23%). Overall, 79% of respondents oversaw one to five ORs, which is comparable to last year’s 80%