The biggest lessons 56 ASC leaders have learned

ASC leaders agree that effective leadership goes beyond managing operations, and it requires continuous learning and adaptation to stay ahead in the dynamic industry.

The 56 leaders featured in this article are speaking at Becker's 30th Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, set for Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago.

If you would like to join the event as a speaker, please contact Rosie Talaga at rtalaga@beckershealthcare.com.

As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is connecting with healthcare leaders who will speak at the event to get their insight on thought-provoking questions within the industry. The following are answers from event speakers, lightly edited for clarity.

Question: What is the most important leadership lesson you've learned?

Firas Abdul, MD. Director of Anesthesiology at Orlando (Fla.) Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute: One important lesson I have learned recently is that collaboration and relationship-building are fundamental to successful leadership. There will be many hard decisions to make, but having a relationship where ideas can be discussed and then decided upon as a team is stronger and more sound than one individual making a decision. A leader will still have to ultimately decide, but a reasoned decision with collective wisdom will be more reliable over time.

Usman Ali, MD. Physician at Capital Health (Trenton, N.J.): The most important leadership lesson I’ve learned is the value of adaptability. Running an Ambulatory Surgery Center with a focus on technology, one must be ready to embrace change quickly, whether it's in regulatory requirements, patient care standards or new technologies. Being adaptable allows you to lead with foresight, respond to challenges efficiently and foster a culture where your team feels empowered to innovate and improve continuously.

Caleb Ashmore. Orthopedic Rehab Services Supervisor at Harris Health System (Bellaire, Texas): The biggest thing I’ve learned about leadership lately is the role of a manager as a human shield for their team. The book, "Love as a Business Strategy" by Anwar, et al. discusses the importance of leaders having a metaphorical umbrella to protect their team from the unsavory and stressful aspects of the workplace that often rain down. This allows the employees to do their jobs better when they aren’t regularly dealing with everyday annoyances, and it helps to create a team climate of empathy, trust and vulnerability. In addition, it allows for the team to increase productivity when their workflow isn’t regularly impeded by bureaucracy. Once the team knows that their manager has their back and fully supports them, they will be much more willing to go the extra mile when it is required of them.

Elisa Auguste. Administrator at Precision Care Surgery Center (East Setauket, N.Y.): The most important leadership lesson one can learn is to be humble and acknowledge that having a management title does not automatically make you a leader. The effectiveness of a leader is determined by the quality of their team and their willingness to follow. An effective leader empowers their team to be active participants in decision-making and utilizes the strengths of their individual team members to maximize results.

Bobbi Jo Baerenwald. Administrator and Director of Nursing at Wisconsin Institute of Surgical Excellence, LLC (Kenosha): While it may sound cheesy, there is no "I" in team. Many leaders feel the pressure to handle everything themselves, but empowering and developing your team can lead to greater overall success. Work with team members to create personalized development plans that align with their career goals and the organization’s needs. Try to provide opportunities for team members to take on challenging projects that push their boundaries and develop new skills. Then trust your team with responsibilities, and give them the autonomy to make decisions. This not only lightens your load, but it also helps them grow.

Wesley Battiste. Founder and CEO of Destin (Fla.) Surgery Center and Destin Anesthesia: The most important lesson I’ve learned in three decades of leadership roles is that everything in business, and assuredly long-term success in business, starts with leadership. Respect as a leader is not just something we expect, demand, script or communicate to our nurses, techs and staff. Leadership begins and ends with the authenticity we represent to fulfill our mission. Your actions are what define your outcomes. We have to understand: people do what you do, not what you say. This means, if leaders' expectations are that our people care really well for our patients, then we have to care really well for our people. If your attitude shifts as a leader from managing your people to leading your people, the results will be life-changing for you and the people fortunate enough to come under your leadership.

Joseph Booker. Administrator of Rush SurgiCenter (Chicago): An aspect of leadership that I continuously reiterate is that everyone on your team should feel as though they have a seat at the table and feel heard. I also believe that, as a leader, it is important to remember that it is a greater platform of service to both your team and your patients.

John Brady. CEO of Fox Valley Orthopedics (Geneva, Ill.): "Hold strong opinions loosely." Falling in love with an idea or course of action can blind you to alternative options that may be as good or even better. By remaining open to possibilities, leaders can make decisions that are best for the organization more easily.

Adam Bruggeman, MD. CEO and Spine Surgeon at Texas Spine Care Center (San Antonio): As leaders, we should be constantly learning from mentors and from those who we lead. One of the most important lessons I have learned is to anticipate and focus on the unknown. I have watched many leaders fail by going “all in” on an idea or business model, only to be blindsided by scenarios or information they didn’t know. It is important to balance making timely decisions with gathering sufficient information to make the right decision. Too much emphasis on making quick decisions or gathering all the information can cause a leader to miss a presented opportunity.

Ron Bullen, Executive Director, ProHealth Care Moreland Surgery Center (Waukesha, Wis.): Always recognize, retain and invest in talent. You can’t consistently deliver high performance results if your staff keeps turning over because of poor culture or inadequate compensation. It’s better to pay more for top talent than to try and save money with mediocrity. Eventually, you end up paying more for turnover and substandard business performance. Prioritizing talent, with a focus on quality, efficiency and financial viability, is a winning formula.

James Chappuis, MD. Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Founder and CEO at Spine Center Atlanta: The most important leadership lesson I've learned is that true leadership begins from within oneself. It is invaluable to maintain a strong sense of self, a balanced ego and an adaptability receptive to growth, particularly when navigating the inevitable challenges that arise. I've also learned the value of building a capable, diverse team around me, as it allows me to be both a coach and a player. Finally, I've embraced the necessity of pushing boundaries. While failure is always a possibility, I've realized that what may seem like stumbling blocks often become stepping stones toward progress and success.

Rena Courtay, BSN, RN. Vice President of Ambulatory Surgery at Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): My most important leadership lesson is to treat your team like your extended family. This includes prioritizing personal connections, celebrating successes, allowing for flexibility and promoting a healthy work-life balance. This approach fosters loyalty, inspires the team to work harder and provides a greater sense of belonging.

Todd Currier. Administrator at Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center: The biggest lesson in leadership is that it is not all about you. It is about your staff and team and providing them a platform to thrive. Be open, and listen to your Staff. Having honest and straightforward conversations to understand the good and bad components of our business, regarding operations, finances, personnel matters and community, has led to more trust and transparency. I often tell my team during meetings that I need to understand and gather knowledge in order to create any effective changes.

George Cybulski, MD. Neurosurgeon and Clinical AI Leader at Humboldt Park Health (Chicago): Often, the wrong people are picked for leadership positions. Being a leader in any organization involves the capability to move in the opposite direction of the groupthink and herd mentality that are the norms of organizational behavior. It is difficult for those who are not adept at the politics of organizations to achieve leadership positions. Consequently, leadership positions can be occupied by individuals who lack potential for leadership.

Joseph D'Agostino. Administrator, Advanced Surgery Center Perimeter at Northside Hospital (Atlanta): Leadership requires a methodical and balanced approach. Leaders must know when to push forward and challenge team members and when to pull back on objectives or initiatives. Leadership includes knowing your strengths and being able to continue to develop your weaknesses. Strong active-listening, flexibility and understanding are key ingredients for a successful leader.

Jeffrey Dottl. Principal at Physicians Surgery Centers, LLC (Woodland Hills, Calif.): The biggest leadership lesson I have learned is the importance of managing or tempering expectations. Situations with lawyers often take long because ASC staff have various strengths and abilities that have to be considered. The list is extensive, and dealing with various people adds many variables to situations. Many are good, but some are challenging. When you are able to properly assess how your team works, then you can build more reasonable expectations. The big challenge for me has been timing expectations correctly because I’m not always as patient as I would like to be. Each layer has its own level of importance, and each situation will determine which aspect gets the top billing.

Deena Edwards, BSN, RN. Administrator at The Surgery Center of Southwest Ohio (Moraine): The biggest leadership lesson I have learned is that it is not at all about me. Leaders are pivotal to the ASC's success, and our main role is to help others grow. A successful leader is present, flexible and transparent. They can adapt to any situation, demonstrate self-awareness, actively listen, find ways to say “yes” and remove barriers that hinder success. When you work hard and focus on these things in a moral way that demonstrates fairness and integrity, people will know who you are and want to follow your lead.

Alyson Engle, MD. Physician at Northwestern Medical Group (Chicago): The most important leadership lesson I have learned is the importance of treating people well and how this positively influences business performance. We don’t view people as a cost to our business, but rather an investment that improves the performance of our business.

John Erwin, MD. Chair of Department of Internal Medicine at Northshore Hospitals and Endeavor Health (Evanston, Ill.): The biggest leadership lesson I have learned is listening to hear and asking good questions to fully understand.

Adeel Faruki, MD. Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston): Any time I have failed to communicate the vision of an initiative to my team, there are always small gaps left at the end of a project. It’s not because my team members failed to achieve their individual goals, but it is a result of individuals working in isolation. A strong team with a coherent vision will fill the gaps that a leader didn’t expect to exist without needing to be prompted to do so.

Bruce Feldman, MS, CPPM, Administrator at Eastern Orange Ambulatory Surgery Center (Cornwall, N.Y.): The most important leadership lesson I have learned is that you need to be proactive rather than reactive. The ASC industry is rapidly changing as we see more and more cases shifting from the hospital to the ASC setting. These cases are often of a higher acuity level. ASC leaders today need to be proactive in addressing these changes and preparing for this continued trend. You need to be flexible and pivot accordingly so you can head off issues associated with these changes.

Brian Fornataro. Administrator at Mountain Surgery Center (West Orange, N.J.): The most important leadership lesson I have learned is that you are not always the smartest person in the room. You may believe you have all the answers, but you see things from a 10,000-foot level. Listen to those on the ground floor and your managers because they see things from a different perspective. Trust their input, and let them be part of the solutions.

Michael Gale. Administrative Director at Sentara Health's Obici Ambulatory Surgery Center Suffolk, Va.): Consistency is the fabric of leadership. In my experience, you cannot teach most of the traits that make a manager a good leader, such as self-discipline, integrity, sincerity and the self-confidence to speak candidly. They are inherent. In addition to these inherent traits, a good leader must be able to collaborate effectively and possess the requisite core competencies within their field. The best welfare for your team is to provide them with first-class training because success follows the leader who is adept at demonstrating the practical application of academic and real-world knowledge. By extension, a competent team inspires self-discipline that allows them to perform with limited supervision. Demonstrating competency is fundamental to earning the respect of those you lead, and respect is a prerequisite for effectively exercising one’s authority. Consistency is the glue that binds all these principles of leadership together, especially in corporate management. A leader needs to establish themself as reliable, their judgment should be well-informed and their decisions reasoned, but this can all be defeated by its inconsistent application. Consistency is the byproduct of a disciplined mind, and your team will be inclined to instinctively follow you through many difficult challenges because of it.

Brian Gantwerker, MD. Neurosurgeon at the Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles: I would say the most important leadership lesson I’ve learned is you have to be reluctant. In other words, leaders should always take a pause. Ask yourself: am I the right person to do this? Do I feel like I can take responsibility for the outcomes of my decisions? As physicians, we have to be able to lead because it’s bred into us very early on. I think that is why it has been difficult to adjust to people asking us to distill down our responsibilities, knowledge and ethics into a cookbook recipe to either put it back upon us to benefit their bottom line or wholly remove us from the equation. Being a reluctant leader does not mean not leading, but it means thinking about your own strengths and weaknesses and taking up the mantle fully and gratefully. Physicians need to lead by being prepared for the burden of leadership. If we don’t take our place again, we have ourselves, not just the system, to blame for the outcome.

Ali Ghalayini. ASC Administrator at Munster (Ind.) Surgery Center: One of the most important leadership lessons I have learned is the value of resilience combined with strategic adaptability. Building an ASC from the ground up comes with a multitude of challenges ranging from regulatory hurdles and staffing complexities to financial constraints and operational setbacks. Resilience is essential for navigating these obstacles, and it is not just about having a vision. It is about being determined to push through difficulties while staying focused on the end goal. The ability to adapt strategies when circumstances change is equally important. In the dynamic healthcare environment, being flexible and open to new approaches is crucial for overcoming unforeseen challenges and capitalizing on emerging opportunities. I firmly believe in adopting an entrepreneurial mindset, allowing flexibility, and fostering innovative problem-solving. I believe that leadership is about empowering a team to remain motivated and aligned with the vision, particularly during challenging times. It involves cultivating a culture of trust, collaboration and continuous improvement, where every challenge is viewed as an opportunity for growth and innovation.

Leslie Jebson. Administrator, The Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Network at Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): The most important leadership lesson I have ever learned was from my late father who also worked in the healthcare industry. He expressed that the key to great leadership and organizational effectiveness is to recruit, hire and surround yourself with the strongest and best operational, financial and technical minds you can find. Many may exude greater intellect and ideas than you, which might initially make you feel insecure. However, the collective team that you have formed will be much more effective and create the greatest opportunity for innovation, growth and advancement. The safe route is to hire weak leaders with inferior talent and maintain the status quo.’

Neal Kaushal, MD. Executive Director of General Gastroenterology at University of Oklahoma Health Sciences (Oklahoma City): The most important leadership lesson I’ve learned is to say, “I don’t know.” As a leader, members of your organization often expect you to have all the answers. However, realizing and conveying to your team that you don’t have all the answers, and never will, is extremely important. What differentiates leaders from the rest of the group is when saying “I don’t know” is followed by “but let me figure it out or get you the resources to go in the right direction.” Empowering your team to work towards their potential by utilizing your resources as a leader is one of the most essential leadership tools.

Neeraja Kikkeri, DDS. CEO and Owner of North Texas Team Care Surgery Center (Mesquite): The most important leadership lesson I’ve learned is the power of delegating responsibilities and truly empowering my team. It fills me with pride to see my team take ownership and feel genuinely connected to the work we do together. By working this way, I ensure that our vision of a patient-centric ASC remains at the heart of everything we do.

Melissa Ladd, BSN, RN. Director of Nursing at Michigan Surgical Utica, LLC: The most important leadership lessons I have ever learned revolve around being a servant leader, which focuses on the growth and well-being of our team and patients. First, we must always remain active listeners. No matter where we are on our leadership journey, it is vital that our team members feel valued and heard and we remain receptive to their feedback. Secondly, we must admit to our mistakes. Acknowledging our errors demonstrates humility, and when we learn from them, it sets an example to our team that mistakes don't equate to failure. Rather, they equate to education and growth. Finally, and most importantly, we must empower others. The definition of true success in leadership comes from elevating those around you and fostering a supportive environment where others not only survive, but they can thrive.

Heather Lara, BSN, RN. Manager of Ambulatory Services and Perioperative/PACU at Fort Sutter Surgery Center, Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): Understanding your team is crucial. As the world evolves in unprecedented ways, new challenges arise for leaders. Engaging with the current cultural shifts can help you relate to the development of younger professionals. By fostering transparency, encouraging open communication and showing empathy, you can build trust and support within your team.

Benjamin Levy, MD. Gastroenterologist, Clinical Associate of Medicine at University of Chicago: As a leader, I’ve learned about the importance of empowering staff to shine and be their best selves. Every day, leaders can foster collaborative teamwork by making the work environment fun and showing appreciation. Set a dedicated time each week for medical education. Talk through patient care cases daily with your Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners. Create a supportive environment where everyone is excited to work hard, improve patient care and go that extra mile to help patients. Listen to your staff, and be empathetic. Make staff feel like they can ask any question. Frequently thank your staff, nurses and other physicians for providing exceptional care.

Brett Maxfield, MS, CRNA. Director, Anesthesia and Surgical Services at Teton Valley Health Care (Driggs, Idaho): One of the most important lessons I’ve learned as a leader is to always be training my replacement. One of my mentors told me this early in my career, and, while it initially seemed odd to me, it has rung true throughout my entire career. As you invest in preparing someone to take your place, you come to a better understanding of what it takes to lead, and you help your staff develop qualities needed to step in during your absence. Knowing that someone is competent and trained to deal with situations in a similar way to yourself gives you the freedom to enjoy your time out of the office

Mackenzi Mbai, MD. Cardiologist at Minneapolis VA Health Care System: An important leadership lesson I have learned over the past year is an adage attributed to the management guru, Peter Drucker, and reinforced in a management class taught by Professor Adam Kleinbaum of Dartmouth College's Tuck Business School: "In an organization, culture will eat strategy for lunch." In essence, you have to get an organization's culture right to execute successfully on strategy.

David McConnell, MD. Medical Director at Kearney (Neb.) Ambulatory Surgical Center: The most important leadership lesson I have learned over the years as the Medical Director of our ASC is to remain calm when a staff member is upset about a situation. The delivery of a problem or information can be very poor, but, by remaining calm, I am able to pay attention to the content of a complaint. Most of the time, there is a legitimate concern. Not showing emotion or scolding staff members for poor delivery of information allows me to concentrate on the pertinent information regarding the problem.

Kathy Meccia, BSN. RN Administrator at Lake George Surgery Center (Fremont, Ind.): The most important leadership lesson I learned is to get out and mingle with the staff and help them with the day-to-day workload. This helps with evaluating them and gives you the opportunity to let them know they are appreciated.

Joseph O'Brien, MD. Medical Director of Minimally Invasive Orthopaedic Spine Surgery at Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington): Leadership is a service role. When our peers select us to be a leader, the most important thing to keep in mind is how we can be of service and enhance our surroundings. A leader should always strive to put in more than they take out of an equation.

Renee Oliveira, Chief Marketing Officer at Integrated Medical Care (New Century Spine Outpatient Center) (Paramus, N.J.): The most important leadership lesson I’ve learned is the value of clear communication and fostering a collaborative environment. In healthcare, ensuring every team member feels heard and supported is crucial, as patient outcomes often rely on seamless teamwork. Transparency in goals and expectations helps to build trust, while empowering staff to take initiative and drive innovation. Leadership isn’t just about guiding others. It’s about creating the right conditions for everyone to succeed.

Rochelle Pinnock-Herring. Assistant Director of Clinical Operations at Montefiore Hutch Ambulatory Services (New York City): The most important leadership lesson I’ve learned is the principle found in Stephen Covey’s book "The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People": seek to understand, seek to be understood so that synergism is the result.

Adamina Podraza, MD. Anesthesiologist at Anesthesia Consultants of Morris; Medical Director at Deerpath Ambulatory Surgical Center (Morris, Ill.): I’ve learned that a good leader should recognize salary as an important acknowledgment of value. Also, it's equally essential to compliment and give recognition for someone's work.

Adriana Puram, BSN, RN. Director of Nursing at Surgcenter of Greenbelt (Md.): As the clinical director and nurse administrator at an ambulatory surgery center, the most important leadership lesson I've learned is the value of effective communication. Clear, consistent communication fosters trust, ensures alignment on goals and empowers the team to work collaboratively. It's not just about relaying information, but also about listening and creating an environment where every team member feels heard and valued. This approach leads to more efficient problem-solving and a culture of continuous improvement.

Robert Quickel, MD. Vice President of Surgical and Procedural Care at Allina Health (Minneapolis): Our institution promotes the leadership skills of courage, openness and humility. Humility is particularly important. None of us, as leaders, have all the information and answers. When we pretend we do, we lose trust. Bringing a questioning attitude to any conversation, getting input from those who do the work, assuming good intent and understanding that there are always two or more sides to any story are key humility skills in navigating the healthcare leadership environment today. Your surgeons will appreciate this approach.

Kathleen Regan, BSN, RN. Administrator at Buffalo Surgery Center (Amherst, N.Y.): As a leader, I have learned that prioritizing self-care is the key to maintaining my resiliency. Leadership is a demanding endeavor that is driven by internal motivation. By embracing spiritual, emotional and physical wellness, I bring the best version of myself to the teams I lead.

Randy Reynolds. Senior Vice President of Development and Field Operations at HealthCrest Surgical Partners, LLC (Edmond, Okla.): Over the years, the most important leadership lesson I have learned is to lead by example and be reasonable in your expectations of others. Like in the movie, "We Were Soldiers", Lieutenant Colonel Hal Moore strapped his bayonet onto his rifle and led his men up the hill into battle. He didn’t stand on the sidelines with a walkie-talkie. Another great lesson learned is to recognize talent, provide appropriate job growth opportunities and acknowledge when a job is well done. It has been a privilege to be a manager in various industries throughout my 44-year career. Hopefully, I have left a good impression on and left usable knowledge to those with whom I have had the honor to work. That would make it all worthwhile.

Ken Rich, MD. President of Raleigh (N.C.) Neurosurgical Clinic: I don’t think good leaders have to make people do things. It is much better to make them want to do things. Your team will be much more effective that way.

Johnny Russell. Director, Area Operations at Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): I have learned that rounding with intentional listening is so valuable. When rounding, one can pick up on key indicators that staff and physicians give you in a short time. This information can lead to a more collaborative and successful outcome.

Amanda Ryan, DO, MBA. CEO and Physician Owner at Advanced ASC of Carlsbad, New Mexico: As a healthcare leader, a major lesson has been understanding the role of consultants and how to translate their input to actionable performance changes within our leadership group. Creating and adjusting our strategic plan quickly, while empowering our team for success, has meant giving them the tools, resources and autonomy they need to do their jobs effectively. The focus on responding, as opposed to reacting, to situations has also served as a platform for team success as we strive to make quality, patient-centered and value-based decisions in our practice and ASC.

Chuck Schwab, RN. Executive Director of ASC Ventures at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute (Des Plaines): The most important leadership lesson I have learned is to quickly foster meaningful relationships with those who report to me. Oftentimes, I believe there is not enough concerted effort into getting to know the person, and time is mostly focused on the employee's role, title or duties. As leadership is not well suited to be conducted in a vacuum, it is better served to be relational versus transactional for success.

Jaymin Shah, DO. Medical Director at Mercyhealth Pain Center (Janesville, Wisc.): I think the most important leadership lesson I have learned over the years is to always have a "plan B" ready. Not everything will go as planned, and you have to remain flexible and adaptable to succeed.

Tammy Smittle, BSN, RN. CEO and CNO at Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin, Texas): The most important leadership lesson I’ve learned is to surround yourself with a team that is smarter than you and stay out of their way. It is imperative to have a crew work side-by-side with you: not for you. This is how quality teams are made. The best leaders I have ever met came from a place of servitude. They help mop floors, serve meals, take out trash and anything needed to help the team.

Sarah Sterling, Director of Area Operations at Sutter Health's Surgery Center Division (Sacramento, Calif.): One of the most important leadership lessons I have learned is the value of empathy. Understanding and connecting with all stakeholders to foster trust and collaboration creates a positive relationship. Great leaders listen actively and consider diverse perspectives, which not only enhances decision-making, but also empowers people to contribute their best. Additionally, demonstrating vulnerability and authenticity encourages others to do the same.

Maria Todd, PhD. Administrator of Robotic Orthopaedic Institute St George (Utah), LLC: Be present. Absentee leaders find that employees are afraid to act, execute and take charge if they are not confident. Confirming their hunches, intuitions and decisions requires leaders to mentor, guide and nurture self-driven team leaders and workers. Communicate in a way that the team understands by translating it to a different vocabulary. Use analogies that resonate with each person you address. Don't create homogenous groups if the groups are not homogenous, and break your team into groups to communicate effectively. Leaders must share their vision in a narrative, as a storyteller. If you don't communicate what you want from the team, their best may be off-target. They may feel like they are giving 120%, but if 40% was off-target, it's not the subordinates' fault. That is squarely on the shoulders of the leader. Teach them your expectations so they don't waste their time aiming at perfection that may not be possible. Explain the difference between a problem and an incident. A one-off is rarely a problem. It is an incident, however serious. A problem is something that is fixable and keeps happening. The root cause analysis is the responsibility of the entire team, not the leader.

Anthony Tortolani, MD. Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeon, Professor of Clinical Cardiothoracic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College (New York City): A frequent concern for leaders is the trustworthiness of those with whom they work and on whom they depend. It may vary depending on the individual and circumstance. Critical and not variable is that the leader must be trustworthy in all interactions, and their trust is observable to all.

Nick Vailas. CEO at Bedford (Texas) Ambulatory Surgical Center: Be very clear about your mission or instructions. Surround yourself with capable people so you can delegate to deploy your instructions.

LoAnn Vande Leest, RN. Executive Director at The Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Pewaukee, Wisc.): The most important leadership lesson I've learned is that you never stop growing as a leader, and you always look for those who want to come up to help them learn. If you truly love leadership, you look for and learn from those who "know the way, go the way and show the way," a quote from John Maxwell. It's imperative that we, as leaders, learn and grow, lead well and show the way to those coming up next to us.

Corey Welchlin, DO. Owner of Center for Specialty Care (Fairmont, Minn.): The biggest leadership lesson I've learned is not to rely on others too much. You must be empowered, while measuring, using benchmarks, holding frequent meetings and receiving feedback.

Amy Ziegler, DNP. Director of Business Administration and CNO at Advanced Heart and Vascular Surgery Center at Deltona and Daytona (Fla.): Allowing your staff to fail safely is by far the most important lesson I have learned as a leader. We all learn from our mistakes. However, a leader in the world of healthcare must provide safety for patients and staff. Successful businesses have staff who are comfortable approaching leaders with new ideas. Staff must know that leaders will engage with them, provide resources to be successful, and offer positive support when it does not work out as planned.