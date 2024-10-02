Tenet's executive shakeup: 5 moves

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare is the parent company of United Surgical Partners International, the country's largest ASC chain.

Here are five executive moves from Tenet Healthcare since July 15:

1. Murali Naidu, MD, will become CEO of San Ramon Regional Medical Center effective Nov. 4.

2. Michael Klepin was named CEO of Emanuel Medical Center effective Nov. 4.

3. Tina Burch, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

4. Romaine Layne was named CFO of West Palm Beach, Fla.-based St. Mary’s Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

5. Heather Havericak was appointed CEO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla.