Tenet Florida Physician Services names new CEO

Tenet Florida Physician Services, a Boca Raton-based multispecialty physician group, has named Michael S. Davis CEO.

Mr. Davis brings nearly two decades of physician group management and strategy experience to the role.

Most recently, he was president of Pediatric Specialists of America, the physician group practice of Miami-based Nicklaus Children’s Health System. Other roles he held at the organization include senior vice president of strategy, business development and innovation, and vice president of service lines.

At Tenet Florida Physician Services, Mr. Davis oversees operations and strategic growth of physician practices across three counties in South Florida, the group said.

Tenet Florida Physician Services is a division of Tenet Healthcare, a Dallas-based for-profit hospital operator.

