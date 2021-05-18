Surgical Information Systems names new VP of strategic accounts

Medical software company Surgical Information Systems announced Christopher Beavor as the company's vice president of strategic accounts.

Mr. Beavor was previously the chief development officer at Advantien Surgical Solutions. He also served in various leadership roles at HSTpathways, Allscripts and SourceMedical Solutions. In his new position, Mr. Beavor will focus on working with SIS clients to achieve each company's strategic plan goals and assisting companies with SIS' newest cloud-based software SIS Complete.

SIS was formed in 1996 and currently serves more than 2,200 ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.