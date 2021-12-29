Surgery Partners: 10 things to know headed into 2022

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has been focused on growth over the past 12 months.

Ten things to know:



1. Surgery Partners had 127 surgical facilities in its portfolio as of Sept. 30.



2. There are more than 100 employed, 1,000 partnered and 4,000 affiliated physicians in the Surgery Partners network.



3. Surgery Partners has 12 joint venture facilities with health systems including Baptist Memorial Services and Vanderbilt Health Systems in Nashville, Tenn.



4. Revenue through the third quarter ending on Sept. 30 was up 23.1 percent to $1.6 billion. Same-facility day-adjusted revenue was up 21 percent in 2021.



5. Surgery Partners expects 2021 revenue to jump 19 percent to 21 percent by the end of the year.



6. Third quarter total joint replacement volume jumped 108 percent over the same period last year for Surgery Partners ASCs.



7. In June, Surgery Partners partnered with Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health to expand outpatient surgery access for around 4 million residents.

8. Surgery Partners reported deploying $130 million on acquisitions through Nov. 2.

9. On Nov. 23, Surgery Partners received a $45 million settlement against HIG Capital and Bain Capital Investors over a $760 million acquisition of an ASC in 2017.



10. Surgery Partners grossed $320.9 million in closing its underwritten public offering of 6.9 million shares Nov. 15, beating its projection of $41.9 million.