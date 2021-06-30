Surgery center manager awarded for leadership

Nurses from Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center awarded Jessica Linderman, RN, a grant for her leadership during the pandemic, The Jamestown Sun reported June 29.

The award, the Nora Melvold Paulson Excellence in Leadership Award, provides an annual grant to a JRMC nurse who consistently "embodies a commitment to excellence in nursing education and clinical care," according to the report.

"Jess is a servant leader; she puts other people's needs before her own and positively influences those around her," said Trisha Jungels, JRMC's chief nursing officer. "She actively contributes to the personal development and performance of her team."