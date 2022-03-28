States tackle gas price hikes with tax cuts

Several states are taking action to combat inflation and rising gas prices in particular, according to The New York Times.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills proposed giving most residents $850 to cover the increased costs of food and gas in the state as part of an upcoming budget bill. She is not alone. There are multiple states with a budget surplus from pandemic aid and increased tax revenue considering plans to ease the burden of inflation.

Maryland is among the states suspending its gas tax for a short period to give residents "relief for the pain at the pump," Gov. Larry Hogan said, according to the report. Georgia and Connecticut also temporarily suspended their respective gas taxes. Ohio, West Virginia and California could be next.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also proposed making public transportation free for residents as gas prices surge, part of an $11 billion relief package. Gas prices in the state have risen more than $1 per gallon over the last month, hitting $5.91 per gallon on average.