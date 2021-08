A recent poll by the Florida Hospital Association shows that the majority of its members expected a "critical staffing shortage" to occur this month, NBC affiliate WESH 2 News reported Aug. 12.

​​​​Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of Florida Hospital Association, told WESH that hospitals are having to reschedule elective surgeries to move workers from ASCs.

"Almost 70 percent of our hospitals have indicated a concern with critical staffing levels within the next seven days," Ms. Mayhew said.