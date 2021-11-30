SCA banks on value-based care as future of healthcare

Value-based care models are growing in popularity, with the proportion of Medicare beneficiaries under fee-for-service models falling in recent years.

Stephen Kinsley, group vice president of strategy and payer engagement with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, told "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" that SCA is looking to stay ahead of the curve on value-based care.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: How invested is SCA in value-based care?

Stephen Kinsley: About 65 percent of our ASCs have some form of a value-based agreement, and about 35 or 36 percent of them have more than one.

At the beginning of this year, we invested in an organization and acquired a company by the name of Global 1. So Global 1 sits within the SCA family now, and they are one of the largest conveners of bundles today in the healthcare space; they have countless day-of-service bundles in place today.

We often in the SCA world reference a sports analogy. So Wayne Gretzky, who is an iconic retired hockey player, used to say that what made him successful was he was going to where the puck was [going], not where it is, and that's where we view value-based [care].

So we had an opportunity to go where [healthcare is] going, aligning with Global 1, and it took our tool belt and made it so much more robust. I just think that value-based [care] is where you need to be if you're going to be successful in the future in healthcare.