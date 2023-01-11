Regent Surgical Health names new vice president of strategic initiatives

Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health has named Andrew Sartoris its new vice president of strategic initiatives.

Mr. Sartoris previously served as the assistant vice president of strategy and innovation for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to a Jan. 11 release shared with Becker's.

"Andrew brings deep subject matter expertise and understands the complexities of healthcare and the opportunities that exist in our vertical," Chris Bishop, CEO of Regent Surgical, said in the release. "He has earned a reputation as a trusted adviser, problem-solver, and optimizer, known for driving deals and initiatives that are aligned with growth goals and mission. We're thrilled to have him on our team."

Regent Surgical partners with health systems and physicians to develop, own and manage ASCs. In his new role, Mr. Sartoris will be responsible for strategic direction and working closely with Regent's leadership team to broaden the company's portfolio of ambulatory surgical centers, according to the release.