Quality, stability and patient satisfaction: Why one CEO stays independent

For Gregg Florentin, maintaining independence is key to maintaining financial stability.

Mr. Florentin is the CEO of Ahart Health Solutions International in Dublin, Calif. He spoke with Becker's ASC Review on the importance of ASC independence.

Question: On a scale of 1-10, how important is it to you that your center is independent?

Gregg Florentin: I would give it a 10 on a scale of 10, because our physicians feel there is a strong collegial drive to offer a more stable baseline to draw from where we can focus on maintaining quality, financial stability, growth, patient or employee satisfaction and service excellence. Moving forward, we don’t feel we can ever get that from being nonindependent when our strategy plans include some great growth opportunity and our plans to adapt to innovative healthcare.

Q: What's the most important thing you've learned about your center in the past year?

GF: How to adapt our merged super group in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic where challenges stemmed from combined cultures, new expectations, trying to eliminate the "this is how it's always been" mentality and building morale.