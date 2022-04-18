Primary care physicians by the numbers

Here are six key stats on primary care physicians:

1. Primary care physicians on average make $260,000 annually, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

2. Primary care physician compensation has increased 33 percent since 2015, according to Medscape.

3. On average, male primary care physicians earn 25 percent more than their female counterparts, according to Medscape.

4. Turnover of primary care physicians results in about $979 million in excess healthcare expenditures annually for payers, according to a study published in ScienceDirect.

5. There are 496,065 active primary care physicians in the U.S., according to 2022 data from Kaiser Family Foundation.

6. Primary care physicians are expected to have a shortage of 17,800 to 48,000 physicians by 2034, according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges.