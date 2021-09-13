Physician-owned orthopedic practice, ASC names CEO 

Wilmington, N.C.-based, physician-owned EmergeOrtho named Allison Farmer as its first statewide CEO, according to a WilmingtonBiz report.

In 2013, Ms. Farmer was hired as the CFO of the practice, known then as OrthoWilmington. In 2016, the practice joined three other practices across North Carolina to form EmergeOrtho, and Ms. Farmer served as CEO of several regions of the statewide organization.

EmergeOrtho has a portfolio of 1,835 employees. Of those, 288 are orthopedic surgeons and physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, according to WilmingtonBiz.