Physician assistant hourly pay in all 50 states

Nevada and California pay physician assistants the highest hourly wage, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

The agency released updated pay data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available. 

Here is what physician assistants earn on average per hour by state, including Washington, D.C.: 

State

Hourly mean wage

Alabama

$46.26

Alaska

$71.39

Arizona

$63.56

Arkansas

$42.65

California

$74.02

Colorado

$62.51

Connecticut

$71.78

Delaware

$65.51

Washington D.C.

$60.62

Florida

$58.55

Georgia

$55.60

Hawaii

$62.65

Idaho

$54.75

Illinois

$59.00

Indiana

$63.04

Iowa

$62.13

Kansas

$57.44

Kentucky

$47.74

Louisiana

$59.27

Maine

$63.84

Maryland

$56.39

Massachusetts

$63.72

Michigan

$58.76

Minnesota

$64.84

Mississippi

N/A

Missouri

$61.68

Montana

$63.68

Nebraska

$60.74

Nevada

$74.42

New Hampshire

$66.40

New Jersey

$71.32

New Mexico

$64.01

New York

$66.54

North Carolina

$59.55

North Dakota

$61.22

Ohio

$57.67

Oklahoma

$59.67

Oregon

$68.18

Pennsylvania

$57.58

Rhode Island

$63.20

South Carolina

$54.96

South Dakota

$59.09

Tennessee

$54.66

Texas

$64.80

Utah

$60.80

Vermont

$67.24

Virginia

$57.70

Washington

$73.46

West Virginia

$58.55

Wisconsin

$61.43

Wyoming

$66.86

